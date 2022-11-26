Ripio Credit Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54,237.99 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $54,237.99 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,452.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010407 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00040249 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022192 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00239479 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00307937 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $52,205.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.