Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) were down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 61,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 318,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Radisson Mining Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$33.11 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radisson Mining Resources Inc. will post 4.2399997 EPS for the current year.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

