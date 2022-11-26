QUASA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $134,374.04 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $98.67 million and approximately $134,374.04 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,621.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010379 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00040406 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022548 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00239596 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00129279 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $136,955.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

