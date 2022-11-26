Quantfury Token Price Reaches $8.82 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $88.19 million and $2,645.55 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for approximately $8.82 or 0.00053417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantfury Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.20 or 0.08278125 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00491798 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.06 or 0.29917183 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.83908715 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,017.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantfury Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantfury Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.