ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Trading 0.5% Higher

ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $49.53. 5,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.