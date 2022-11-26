Prom (PROM) Trading 6.6% Higher This Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $79.41 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.35 or 0.00026381 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,494.16 or 1.00002347 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010398 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00040282 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022207 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00239694 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.39515259 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $4,070,754.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

