Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.88. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

