Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 613 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $151.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

