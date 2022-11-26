Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $4.74 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000. Best Buy makes up about 2.4% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $99,081,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,674,000 after purchasing an additional 514,856 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after purchasing an additional 416,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 58.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,126,000 after purchasing an additional 321,332 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.23. 2,343,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,374. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

