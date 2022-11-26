Polygon (MATIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $229.00 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00005144 BTC on major exchanges. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and approximately $229.00 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002280 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.02 or 0.08345296 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00492740 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.56 or 0.29970797 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
