Philcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $244.61 Million (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and $39,916.31 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

