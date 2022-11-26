Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,974 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $22,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $306.03 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

