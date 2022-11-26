Ossiam Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.07 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.46.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

