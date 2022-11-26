Ossiam Acquires 146,384 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3,334.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,774 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,384 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in eBay by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,630 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in eBay by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,587,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in eBay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,211,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $69,376,000 after buying an additional 36,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $45.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -409.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.