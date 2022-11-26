Ontology Trading Up 1% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001092 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $157.87 million and $1.99 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.32 or 0.07325118 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00077400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00061468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

