Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Shares of MOH stock traded up $6.50 on Friday, hitting $327.08. 228,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.51 and its 200 day moving average is $317.33.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,139.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $53,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,139.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,280 shares of company stock valued at $73,214,537. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

