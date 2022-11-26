Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 244,958 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244,958 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 5.9% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.44% of ServiceNow worth $423,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,301 shares in the company, valued at $919,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total transaction of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,510 shares of company stock worth $9,194,284 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.21. 401,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $679.62.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

