Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.76 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,153 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $31.93. 2,513,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

