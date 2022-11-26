Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.21.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.24. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $244.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.