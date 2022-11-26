nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Clean Energy Transition LLP

Clean Energy Transition LLP trimmed its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,496 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric accounts for about 13.3% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $68,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 14.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 966,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,605,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NVT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 271,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.39. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,135 shares of company stock worth $4,066,016. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

