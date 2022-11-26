Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $527.83. The company had a trading volume of 254,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $506.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.46. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $345.91 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

