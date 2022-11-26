Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

WBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wallbox to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WBX opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

Wallbox Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth about $12,279,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Wallbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,542,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Wallbox by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,673 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Wallbox by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 124,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.