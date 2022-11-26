Northland Securities Cuts Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Price Target to $2.00

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals
About Aridis Pharmaceuticals
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
