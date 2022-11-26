Northland Securities Cuts Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Price Target to $2.00

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 557,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

