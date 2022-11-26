NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Cowen

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.25.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

NKE stock opened at $105.96 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $166.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.