Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Up 0.2 %

NEON stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. Neonode has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Neonode by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neonode during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

