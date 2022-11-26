NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00009856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $75.27 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 830,705,779 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 830,705,779 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.65007514 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $77,313,409.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

