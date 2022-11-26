Navcoin Price Hits $0.0454 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.40 million and $241.98 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00120688 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00233154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00053112 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00061200 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,927,832 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.