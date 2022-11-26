Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 1,936 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,881 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 3.0% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Adobe were worth $145,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $334.30 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $694.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.69 and its 200 day moving average is $364.38. The company has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

