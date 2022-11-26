Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $56,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 24.2% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 39,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,478,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $315,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,884 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 114,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 260,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $55,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $213.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.92. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.