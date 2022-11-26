Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International owned approximately 0.12% of PPG Industries worth $32,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.