National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$111.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$111.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$105.83.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.1 %

NA stock opened at C$99.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$90.39. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The firm has a market cap of C$33.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.27 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,523,419.92.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

