Morgan Stanley Cuts Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $10.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HPP opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

In related news, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,217.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at $708,217.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 404.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

