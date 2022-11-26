Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.35 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $159.30 million and $4.69 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00078161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00061016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023669 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,044,585,174 coins and its circulating supply is 458,687,164 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

