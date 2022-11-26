Monero (XMR) Price Hits $138.18 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $138.18 or 0.00836302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.52 billion and $4.40 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,521.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00466501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00682734 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00241791 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00251248 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,205,864 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

