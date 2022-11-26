Mirova Makes New $776,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mirova purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,809 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 150.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $119.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $136.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 430.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.86.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.