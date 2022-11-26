Mirova Invests $384,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mirova purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 631 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $737.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $632.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $934.76.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

