Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
Mesa Air Group Price Performance
Shares of MESA opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $7.47.
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.
