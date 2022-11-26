Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group Price Performance

Shares of MESA opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mesa Air Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 877,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 519,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,037,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 361,393 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 257,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.