Mdex (MDX) Price Hits $0.0986

Mdex (MDX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Mdex has a total market cap of $92.10 million and approximately $44.48 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,471,072 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

