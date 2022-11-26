Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Price Target Lowered to €1.75 at Barclays

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €1.77 ($1.81) to €1.75 ($1.79) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MPFRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mapfre from €1.73 ($1.77) to €1.85 ($1.89) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mapfre from €1.52 ($1.55) to €1.60 ($1.63) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Mapfre Price Performance

Shares of MPFRF opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

