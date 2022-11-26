MaidSafeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $42.36 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $42.36 million and $848.78 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0936 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

