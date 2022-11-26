MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen cut MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.89.
MacroGenics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at $37,000.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
