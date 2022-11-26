Macquarie Downgrades The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) to Neutral

Macquarie downgraded shares of The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Star Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance

EHGRF opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

