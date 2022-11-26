M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $27.67.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 8.08.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at $170,910,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 94.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 65.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 70.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

