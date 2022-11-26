Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $707.81 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

