LUKSO (LYXe) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $84.68 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a market cap of $84.68 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for about $5.67 or 0.00034437 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.74 or 0.08387685 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00490879 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,922.14 or 0.29857593 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
