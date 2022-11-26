LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,772,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855,035 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $625,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 665.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

