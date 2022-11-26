LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805,640 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $291,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.28. 755,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,727. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

