LPL Financial LLC Has $397.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $397,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

IWB stock remained flat at $221.44 on Friday. 271,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,920. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

