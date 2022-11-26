LPL Financial LLC Buys 55,368 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,021,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,368 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Pfizer worth $263,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $49.21. 6,760,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,842,102. The company has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

