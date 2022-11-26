LPL Financial LLC Acquires 134,173 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.3% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,427,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.54. 1,289,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,223. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.90 and a 200 day moving average of $196.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.